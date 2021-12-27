$408.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) will announce $408.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.70 million to $410.10 million. Ziff Davis reported sales of $469.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ziff Davis.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,912. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $93.78 and a one year high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.91.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.