Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

AEIS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.26. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

