Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.09. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

ABCB stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 858,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.