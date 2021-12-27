Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,681,880 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

