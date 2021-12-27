Stacks Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00005008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and approximately $171.26 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00182704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00062738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00230908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.06 or 0.07902293 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,945,490 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

