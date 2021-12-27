1World 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,623.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.67 million and $10,623.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00046585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00214972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

