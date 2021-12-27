Syscoin Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001731 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $562.99 million and $35.73 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00310088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,840,051 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

