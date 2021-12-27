Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $720.00 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00046585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00214972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

