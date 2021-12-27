Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $243.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

