-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Leslie’s posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Leslie’s by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 347,240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $23.74. 23,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,540. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

