Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. 5,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

