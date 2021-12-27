USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,257 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

