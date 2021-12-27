Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $396.92 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

