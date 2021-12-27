Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 9,614 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 248,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

