Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 251 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

IVV opened at $474.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.16 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

