$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

ARCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. 59,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $12,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

