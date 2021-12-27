Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 125,595 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 125,595 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $73,694,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TJX Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 531,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,802,000 after buying an additional 109,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.