The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The Pennant Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PNTG traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

