Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.18. Nexters shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 93 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19.

Get Nexters alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.