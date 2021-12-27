Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.18. Nexters shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 93 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

