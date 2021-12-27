Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 160,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,606,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

ADGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

