Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $96,190.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.59 or 0.07892244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00077221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.14 or 0.99864439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.