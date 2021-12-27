Zacks: Analysts Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Post -$0.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELDN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,413. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.