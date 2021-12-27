Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,066 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,826,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $79.97.

