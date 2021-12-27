ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading 5% Higher

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) shares traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.46. 341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

