Intrust Bank NA Sells 223 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.68. 52,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221,947. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $192.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

