AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $340.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

