Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $244.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.