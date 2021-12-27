Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $143,760.48 and approximately $77.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

