Zacks: Brokerages Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow E2open Parent.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETWO. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 338,088 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. 12,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.