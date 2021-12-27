Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million.

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,031 shares of company stock worth $1,660,532. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.