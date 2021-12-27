fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 4.3%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.94. 101,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,792,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

