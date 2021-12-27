iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.33

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.33 and last traded at $114.33, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $319,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

