MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 5.6%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 441,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

MKTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

