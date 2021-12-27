Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,477,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,904.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,758.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.