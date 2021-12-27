Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,416 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Boeing by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $353,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.0% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 43,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Shares of BA stock opened at $204.22 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.43. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

