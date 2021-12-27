US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,908 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

