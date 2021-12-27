Karpas Strategies LLC Purchases 10,275 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Motors by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,599,000 after buying an additional 216,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in General Motors by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $57.09. 122,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,266,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

