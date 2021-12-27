Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $614.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $644.31 and a 200-day moving average of $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.