Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,401 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $290,398,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,650,000 after purchasing an additional 338,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,082.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 336,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

