Melalie Price Hits $0.0180 (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Melalie has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Melalie has a market capitalization of $363,464.21 and $23,578.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melalie alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00214677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Melalie Profile

Melalie is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,196,014 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Melalie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melalie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melalie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.