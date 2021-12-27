Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $828,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.71. 31,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.