Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 86,195 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $54,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.15. 82,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234,481. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

