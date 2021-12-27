Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $339,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

