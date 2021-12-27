-$0.69 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 2,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $601.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.44. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

