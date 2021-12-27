$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. KBR posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $47.14. 17,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

