Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 7,746 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $164.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $164.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

