Insider Selling: Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,588.80.

AND traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$54.17. 20,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,800. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$31.81 and a 1 year high of C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.63.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

AND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.17.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

