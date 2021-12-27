Insider Selling: Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,588.80.
AND traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$54.17. 20,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,800. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$31.81 and a 1 year high of C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.63.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
AND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.17.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.
Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.