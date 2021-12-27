Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Up 6.2%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.54. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $920.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard bought 16,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after buying an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Partners by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

