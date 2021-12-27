Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,568. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

