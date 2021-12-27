Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases New Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,094,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 57,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,126. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.